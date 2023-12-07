Cutest pets of the week: Barley, Bruiser, and Baby Kitty

Our own Jack Caudill shares his furry friends!
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Barley, Bruiser who is also known as ‘little dog’ and Baby Kitty. Barely the tan dog is 2- years-old, Bruiser the small black dog is 9-months-old, and of course the cat, Baby Kitty is five-years-old. Their fun fact is they all get along.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

