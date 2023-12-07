Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City

Rapid City issues air quality alerts for dust.
Rapid City issues air quality alerts for dust.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An air pollution alert for dust has been issued by the National Weather Service for West Rapid City, which includes the area west of the gap. The alert will be in effect until 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and has been issued in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to the forecast, northwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, will blow fine dust into the air, causing poor air quality. Therefore, the Rapid City Air Quality Office advises that individuals who are elderly, young, or have respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities that may require physical exertion or exposure to the outside air.

To reduce dust pollution voluntarily, it is recommended to decrease the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities and to increase the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles, and construction sites.

The public can monitor local air quality conditions by visiting the Air Quality Index on the City’s home page, which can be found in the Community Bookmark and ‘In the News’ sections, or by downloading the KEVN First Alert weather app.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Wind Alerts Are Up, Snow Possible Friday
Black Hills Children's Home
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

The Grinch cocktail will get you into the holiday spirit.
Mixology at Home - The Grinch Cocktail
Roberta Snow Fly found crucial support and hope at a center set to close on December 8.
HOPEFUL: Unbroken homelessness survivor found unity and support through her unique journey
Barley, Bruiser, and Baby Kitty were voted this weeks cutest pets of the week.
Cutest pets of the week: Barley, Bruiser, and Baby Kitty
Our own Jack Caudill shares his furry friends!
Cutest Pet of the WeeK: 12/6/23