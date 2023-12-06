Wind Alerts Are Up, Snow Possible Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

High winds are looking likely overnight and into the day tomorrow. A high wind warning is in effect for the Central and Southern Black Hills, including the Hermosa Foothills in Custer County at midnight tonight until 11 AM Thursday morning. Winds sustained up to 40 mph are possible with gusts possibly getting to 60 mph. A wind advisory takes into effect tomorrow morning for the Southern and Central Black Hills, the Pennington County Foothills, the Custer County Foothills and the Southern South Dakota Plains from 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are likely throughout the day in Thursday. Tonight, temperatures start to drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny skies are in store for the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s by lunchtime. Rain showers, possibly mixed with snow will start in NE Wyoming by that time frame and extending into the Black Hills in the afternoon. Rapid City should stay mainly dry all day long.

Friday, temperatures will remain in the 40s, with mostly to partly cloudy skies during the day. A few snow showers are also possible across the entire area with a light dusting possible for almost everyone. The Black Hills have the highest opportunity to see accumulating snowfall. Saturday, snow showers move out of the region and we are left with almost completely sunny skies. Temperatures will only get into the 30s throughout the day for a cold start to the weekend. These temperatures will be near average. Sunday, temperatures might get into the 40s, but a few spots stay in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies are likely to end off the weekend. Starting next week, average temperatures remain with 30s likely and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Tuesday will still be in the 30s with mostly sunny skies likely. Wednesday, temperatures warm up to be above average with 40s and possibly some 50s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

