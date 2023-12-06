Fire doused at Hot Spring VA warehouse

(Contributed)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanks to a sprinkler system, the Hot Springs Veteran Affairs firefighters only had to handle some smoldering boxes Tuesday at an unoccupied warehouse on the medical center grounds.

The department was alerted around 10 a.m. when they received a fire alarm from the warehouse. According to a VA release, there was heavy smoke from smoldering boxes stored in the dock area. The sprinkler system worked as designed and doused the flames.

There were no injuries and no impact on the staff or veterans at the center.

No cause was released but the VA did state foul play was ruled out.

