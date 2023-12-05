Terry Peak prepares for the winter season

Every year, the staff at Terry Peak has to determine when the best time to open the slopes might be and this year it might be a little later than usual.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the winter starting warm this year and our first major snowstorm yet to happen, we wanted to see how Terry Peak plans to keep fresh powder on the slopes.

This year it might be a little later than usual if the snowfall doesn't pick up.

This past weekend the mountain saw a little snow, prompting staff to speed up their preparations. In addition to anything received over the weekend, snow machines at Terry Peak have been running to cover the runs.

Currently, staff are setting up tables, clearing paths, and grooming runs in anticipation of their open announcement.

“They’ve been working on everything from Surprise to Stewart here so when we do get open we’ll have limited terrain available, but we’ll be working on the other terrain as soon as we can get over there. So we’re pretty excited. It should be very very soon,” said Linda Derosier, marketing director at Terry Peak.

Derosier says the exact opening date is expected to be announced by the end of the week.

