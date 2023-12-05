For some children, Santa will be dressed in blue this year

Look out for donation jars at locations all over Lead to help out with Secret Santa this year.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Santa will be dressed in blue for one city in the Black Hills with its police department handing out presents this Christmas.

The city of Lead will be hosting a Secret Santa for those in need this year with the police department responsible for buying and delivering the gifts. The presents bought will be given to families that can’t afford to have a normal Christmas otherwise.

This event is a continuation of an event the police department used to do called “Shop with a Cop” which had a similar aim.

“We did shop with a cop before and we found out this better suited us as far as the community. What I’ll do is pick some children or family members through the community that are in need. (We pick) through either suggestions from the school district or our personal interactions with the community and I’ll just go and get a list of items from the parents,” said Lead PD Sgt. Josh Bridenstine.

Those looking to donate toward Lead’s Secret Santa can find drop-off jars at City Hall, Lynn’s Dakota Mart, or First Interstate Bank in Lead.

