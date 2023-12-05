Record Highs Possible Tomorrow, Cooler End of Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies become dominant with temperatures staying fairly mild. Temperatures are going to remain in the 40s for most, with a few spots getting into the upper 30s, still well above average. Tomorrow, temperatures soar for well above average temperatures by the afternoon. The record high for Rapid City for tomorrow is recorded at 65°F. Tomorrow’s high temperature is forecasted at 65. A few spots will get above that number, while a few stay below. Mostly sunny skies will allow for those temperatures to sky rocket into the afternoon. Thursday will be another warm day. 50s and 60s remain likely before temperatures start to drop as a cold front begins to move through during the afternoon and evening hours. A few rain showers are possible in NE Wyoming and into the Black Hills as this cold front moves through. Those rain showers turn to snow showers for Friday with the Black Hills, NE Wyoming and the Northern South Dakota Plains seeing snow showers possible throughout the day. Rapid City should stay dry and mostly sunny throughout the day on Friday.

The weekend is looking significantly cooler with temperatures staying in the 30s likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are likely for the weekend, with winds starting to pick up by Sunday. Those breezy conditions last into the start of the week with Monday remaining cool and windy. Temperatures stay in the 30s. By Tuesday, the cold air settles in with temperatures likely remaining below freezing and mostly sunny skies.

