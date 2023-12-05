Rapid City Regional Airport introduces lactation pod for traveling mothers

KEVN Black Hills Fox
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced a new feature to help nursing mothers feel more comfortable while traveling.

The airport introduced a lactation pod where mothers can now comfortably breastfeed. Airport officials said this project has been a long time coming and they wanted to make sure that mothers wouldn’t have to worry about breastfeeding while traveling.

“It is available for our customers and employees that work out here at the airport. It brings a sense of home and peacefulness to our breastfeeding mothers. It just provides an area that isn’t a restroom, isn’t a closet isn’t somewhere that your kinda tucked aside it just gives them an opportunity to go in and feel comfortable,” said airport director of operations Chris Deitz.

Click here for more information about the new pod.

