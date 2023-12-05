Pierre man charged in stabbing death

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail.
Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail.(Pierre Police)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old female on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at a Pierre home.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City has been named as the victim.

The charging documents indicate that Pierre police came to a disturbance call at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on 325 S. Brule Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim already dead.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail. Initial court appearance is set for 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Pierre Police investigated the case with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The case will be prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court documents can be found here.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine
Allen man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Strong, gusty winds in the forecast today.

Latest News

Some safety tips for buying second hand toys this holiday season
Look out for donation jars at locations all over Lead to help out with Secret Santa this year.
For some children, Santa will be dressed in blue this year
Roberta Snow Fly found crucial support and hope at a center set to close on December 8.
HOPEFUL: Unbroken homelessness survivor found unity and support through her unique journey
Hope Center’s employees had stories about how some guests became friends and how working at...
HOPEFUL: Empathy-driven relationships at the Hope Center ignite friendship and life-changing bonds