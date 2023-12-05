Pet of the Week: Meet Bronx

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and a puppy nipping at your nose is what this week’s Pet of the Week is all about.

Meet Bronx, like the city in New York but this puppy is all South Dakotan. Bronx is a 10-month-old Doberman Pinscher Mix.

This 58-pound bundle of playfulness and charm is not shy about expressing his affection.

Bronx loves to be outside and explore and he can help you sniff out your next great adventure.

He is a true people’s dog and if you give him some good butt scratches, he’ll be your best friend for life.

Bronx’s adoption fee is $300. The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens at 11 a.m. every day except Wednesdays.

