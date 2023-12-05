Dakota Daughters brings voice to three women, three stories, and three cultures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - History retold through three women from three different cultures combined to understand the emotional struggle women faced during a horrific part of American culture in the 1800s.

Dakota Daughters: Wounded Knee Massacre, 1890 * Three Women * Three Stories * Three Cultures is a performance with character portrayals by three women, historic storytellers Joyce Jefferson, Lillian Witt, and Geraldine Goes In Center, who each will discuss the events that led up to the massacre, and its aftermath.

Jefferson says she has performed the Wounded Knee play for over 20 years and will be joined this year by Witt and Goes In Center. She says the play is based on fictional characters that give us an interpretation based on events that led up to the massacre.

“We start with a time that there was interaction between the three cultures and we take us all the way up to what they call the Indian wars, however as everyone knows the last Indian war was Wounded Knee that was a massacre and not a war. We tell the story from three different perspectives and this is fictionalized, however, the information we present is all researched and shared with our audience,” Jefferson explained.

It will be the 133rd anniversary of the horrific Wounded Massacre which occurred on Dec. 29, 1890. Nearly 300 Lakota people, many women, children, and elderly, were shot and killed by soldiers of the United States Army on the Lakota Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. The massacre followed a botched attempt to disarm the Lakota camp.

St Andrews Episcopal Church’s Deacon Marty Garwood says she was inspired to offer the play at St. Andrews because of the land history of the church.

“St. Andrews sits on Sioux San Drive and we sit on land that is traditional Oceti Sakowin homeland. And we know that we can’t go back and change the past but if we educate ourselves then we can be effective in making a new present time and transform the future because we truly feel that everyone no matter who you are. We are God’s beloved children and this particular play, we will hear voices from three people that would have been disenfranchised, women, black, native and so if we educate ourselves, that gives us a better foundation to be agents of change. And to be the church that we feel God is calling us to be,” Garwood said.

For those interested in watching the play, there will be a live stream provided by St. Andrews Episcopal church beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, or watch it live at 910 Sioux Drive, Rapid City. The live stream is provided, please click on the link. https://youtube.com/@st.andrewsepiscopalchurch8929?si=0179RiwKHBbpZYti

