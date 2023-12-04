Strong, gusty winds in the forecast today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An Alberta Clipper system will bring strong, gusty winds and some clouds today. There will be a few rain or snow showers over northwest South Dakota and Wyoming, mainly this morning. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for western South Dakota into this evening.

A ridge of high pressure builds in midweek, bringing very warm temperatures. Some 60s are likely Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures return late this week into next weekend. A storm system moving into the Rockies may bring an isolated snow shower or two, but the track of this system is pretty far south, which will limit the amount of precipitation we will receive.

