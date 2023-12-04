SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs

Jackrabbits, Coyotes with wins over Mercer and Sacramento State
SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs
SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both South Dakota State and South Dakota football are moving onto the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs with victories on Saturday. The No. 1 Jackrabbits shut out Mercer, while the No. 3 Coyotes defeated Sacramento State 34-24. SDSU moves onto the play No. 8 Villanova. USD will face North Dakota State. For a full look at the bracket, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
Facing homelessness after unexpected divorce, Pohorelsky found support in Rapid City.
HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Mercer Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

Latest News

Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell
Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell
How wrestlers can lose weight safely, local doctors say
How wrestlers can lose weight safely, local doctors say
RC Central wrestling returns experience
RC Central wrestling returns experience
Warner's Ava Nilsson - Athlete of the Week
Warner’s Ava Nilsson - Athlete of the Week