Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell

Boys and girls varsity teams played Mitchell over the weekend
Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell
Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder boys and girls varsity teams hosted Mitchell at the Thunderdome this weekend. The girl’s varsity team split their games against the Marlins, falling 5-1 on Saturday and winning 2-1 on Sunday. However, the boy’s varsity team won both games, with an 8-1 on Saturday and a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
Facing homelessness after unexpected divorce, Pohorelsky found support in Rapid City.
HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Mercer Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

Latest News

SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs
SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs
How wrestlers can lose weight safely, local doctors say
How wrestlers can lose weight safely, local doctors say
RC Central wrestling returns experience
RC Central wrestling returns experience
Warner's Ava Nilsson - Athlete of the Week
Warner’s Ava Nilsson - Athlete of the Week