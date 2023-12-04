Skip to content
News
Live Streaming
Local
Weather
Closings
Sports
Rising Star of the West
60 Second Kitchen
Photos
Digital Advertising
Home
Election Results
Live Streaming
News
Agriculture
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Fine Arts
Food
Health
Law Enforcement
Local
Military
National
Regional
Science
State
Sturgis Rally
Technology
Video
Weather
Download Our Weather App
Closings
Weather Cams
Weather Blog
Good Morning Black Hills
60 Second Kitchen
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner
Mixology at Home
Politics
Contests
Sports
Pigskin Preview
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Station Jobs
Photos
Submit a Story
Digital Advertising
Programming Schedule
COVID-19 Map
Newsletter
Support Local Businesses
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Resources for the housing insecure, homeless
(Miranda O'Bryan)
By
Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
South Dakota predator bounty program to continue despite opposition
Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage
Latest News
Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City
HOPEFUL: Partnership prevails as newlyweds recall rising above homelessness in Rapid City together
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks about bill to keep same number of Supreme Court Justices
South Dakota’s Senators want focus on border security added to national security bill