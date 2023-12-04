Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks about bill to keep same number of Supreme Court Justices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For a few years now there have been calls to expand the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices. South Dakota’s lone Congressional Representative disagrees with the push and is working to amend the constitution to only allow for the current number, of nine.

Representative Dusty Johnson introduced a bill to do this at the start of the year and it has been gaining support. Currently, the bill has 140 co-sponsors and is referred to the House Committee to the Judiciary. Representative Johnson took to the committee recently to explain the bill in more depth.

“And so my bill would just simply submit for constitutional amendment and it’s very simple sometimes we deal with 1000 page bills in this body and it’s hard to ascertain what they really do this would instead just say the number of justices on the Supreme Court shall be nine,” said Rep. Johnson.

The House Committee to the Judiciary would need to bring the bill up for action before it could be voted on by the full body.

