Rapid City Regional Airport unveils a new lactation pod for parents

(KOTA KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Regional Airport has recently introduced a new Mamava lactation pod to cater to the needs of nursing parents. The pod is a self-contained, standalone structure that provides a comfortable, handicap-accessible, and private space for breastfeeding or pumping. It is located post-security, near Gate 7, and can be accessed via a keypad code.

“At Rapid City Regional Airport, we take pride in being at the forefront of accessibility. Our commitment to providing high-quality services and facilities extends to all passengers, including nursing parents,” said Chris Deitz, Airport Director of Operations & Maintenance.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding at Rapid City Regional Airport,” said Sascha Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all breastfeeding parents deserve a dignified place to breast pump or feed a baby distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Rapid City Regional Airport is helping normalize breastfeeding and increasing equitable access to lactation support for the next generation.”

Mamava is a company that aims to change the culture surrounding breastfeeding. They offer a free app that helps breastfeeding parents locate thousands of lactation places that have been vetted by Mamava, where they can pump or nurse while on the go. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and also allows users to unlock Mamava pods. Mamava is a women-owned company and is proud to be a B corp. They design, engineer, and assemble lactation pods in the USA.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
Facing homelessness after unexpected divorce, Pohorelsky found support in Rapid City.
HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center
Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Raccoons are the animal targeted most under the South Dakota Nest Predator Bounty Program,...
South Dakota predator bounty program to continue despite opposition
commuity wants answers
Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage

Latest News

Resources for the housing insecure, homeless
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City
Inspirational decoration inside of Kayla and Sody Pulliam's apartment.
HOPEFUL: Partnership prevails as newlyweds recall rising above homelessness in Rapid City together
Representative Johnson's bill would keep the number of justices at nine.
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks about bill to keep same number of Supreme Court Justices
Both South Dakota’s Senators spoke this week about the bill saying more focus should be on...
South Dakota’s Senators want focus on border security added to national security bill