For National Santa’s List, check out the hottest holiday toys for 2023

We spoke with a team of toy experts to hear which toys nabbed a spot at Santa’s workshop. With excitement in the air, its just about that time when Santa is making his list, checking it twice, and snagging a spot on Santa’s nice list maybe filling up fast. So, we’ve compiled a list from our toy gurus of the hottest holiday toys that will be up for grabs for those best behaved.

The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne says, let’s have “Some winter fun, this is the Lego City & Climbing Fun from the Lego Group. It’s a wonderful 3-level set, with a ski jump, it’s got rock climbing, great interactive social play for kids and collectibles continues to be one of the hottest categories out there with the Hatchimal nursery, take the rain cloud and the rain goes down the rainbow shoot into the tub and watch them hatch which is great for kids.”

And Byrne says multicultural dolls and Barbie are big hits this year too, “Fresh Beats Fashion collection from the Eliza company inspired by rock, hip hop, and pop, wonderful hair custom blended skin tones and you may have heard about Barbie the movie, well this is the Barbie the movie Mega Dream House from Mattel with 1795 pieces, the only model of the dreamhouse from the movie.”

And for those who may have an inventor at home, Who’s Hobby House in Rapid City may be the place to shop. Clancy Kingsbury, owner of Who’s Hobby House says this year they have really cool remote-controlled toy cars like motorcycles, “one of the coolest things that’s come out is radio-controlled motorcycle that runs on two wheels and it actually works very well. you can jump them a long ways and they stay up on their wheels and they are using a gyro to do that. that’s one of the exciting things we’ve got this year.”

Kingsbury says Who’s Hobby House also has “make your own lip gloss and sewing kits” available right now, however, The Toy Guy says you can never go wrong with the classics. Byrne says, “This is Furby interactive from Hasbro for 6 n up, 5 different voice recognitions, Furby dances and sings songs, and Cranium is back, the 25th anniversary, the classic gameplay, 12 and up and Big Brain Detective for kids and the funniest game of the year, “Doodoo Kangaroo”.

