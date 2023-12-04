Much Warmer for This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures overnight get into the 20s and teens once again. Temperatures are going to be the coldest on the Plains. Tomorrow, temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and 50s throughout the day for a much warmer day. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. As we head into Wednesday, temperatures will get even warmer, with 60s increasingly likely. Record high temperatures are in contention by the late afternoon on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will allow for these temperatures to reach that warm. Thursday, 50s and 60s are back in action with mostly sunny skies continuing.

Friday, a cold front begins to move through with 30s and 40s in the afternoon for high temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are looking to continue, but a few snow showers are possible throughout the day in the Northern Black Hills. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures remain in the 30s for high temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Heading into next week, Monday is looking to be the coldest with temperatures hovering around or below freezing for the entire day.

