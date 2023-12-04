Allen man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Llewellyn John Running Hawk, age 48, was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The conviction stems from an incident that happened on Nov. 19, 2022, in Todd County, South Dakota. Running Hawk had been consuming alcohol and was driving eastbound on US Highway 18. The victim, an adult woman, was riding in the front passenger seat. As Running Hawk approached a curve at a high speed, he lost control of the car and left the roadway. The car rolled multiple times, causing the victim to be thrown from the car. The victim died due to injuries suffered in the wreck.

Running Hawk was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2023. He pleaded guilty on September 6, 2023.

Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court resided over the case, and the sentencing took place on Nov. 29.

