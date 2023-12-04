Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City

The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air quality through Monday.(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An air pollution alert for dust has been issued by the National Weather Service for West Rapid City, which includes the area west of the gap. The alert will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, and has been issued in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The forecast predicts northwest winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour. These gusty winds will cause fine dust to be suspended in the air, leading to poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends that the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory conditions avoid physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

To reduce dust pollution, voluntary actions include reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles, and construction sites.

The public can monitor local air quality conditions by visiting the Air Quality Index on the City’s home page, in the Community Bookmark and ‘In the News’ sections.

