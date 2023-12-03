Strong gusty winds and snow showers are likely for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -For tonight, we will see increasing cloud cover as another weak low-pressure system moves in. With this next low-pressure system, we will see gradually increasing winds as we move into Monday morning; however, for tonight, expect lows to get into the low 20s and low 30s with winds from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Early morning snow and rain showers will be possible during the early morning hours on Monday. Due to upsloping, the areas of Lead and O’Neil Pass are likely to see local snowfall totals of a Trace up to 1″ of snow. The surrounding areas of Rochford SD, Upton Wyoming, and Sundance Wyoming could also see trace amounts of snow. Little snow accumulation is expected outside of the higher elevations.

For Monday a high wind watch will go into effect from 6 A.M until 6 P.M. Monday, the areas include Harding, Perkins, Butte, Meade, Ziebach, Haakon, Central and Eastern Pennington, far eastern Custer, and northern Jackson counties. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Clouds will gradually clear out through the afternoon, and temperatures will mostly climb into the 40s, with a few 50s possible in the plains.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Tuesday, with most areas in the 50s with breezy conditions. On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be plenty of sunshine, with 60s possible for both days. By Friday, temperatures will cool back into the 40s, with increasing cloud cover and precipitation possible for both Friday and Saturday.

