Snow showers are likely for this evening, with strong gusty winds for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight lows will dip into the 20s with wind chill temperatures in the teens, winds will gradually increase, and from the northwest, at around 15 to 20 miles per hour. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. During the overnight hours, a few light snow showers are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. Minor snow accumulations may occur; about a trace to 2 inches of snow will be likely due to upslope enhancement. Gusty northwest winds will be expected on Sunday and Monday afternoon, particularly over the western South Dakota plains, where gusts will sometimes reach 50 MPH. A wind advisory is already in place for Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday temperatures will remain seasonable and will be in the lower 30s to mid-40s for Sunday afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 40s to mid-50s.

By midweek, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will jump to the 50s and 60s for many.

