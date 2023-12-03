Snow showers are likely for this evening, with strong gusty winds for Sunday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight lows will dip into the 20s with wind chill temperatures in the teens, winds will gradually increase, and from the northwest, at around 15 to 20 miles per hour. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. During the overnight hours, a few light snow showers are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. Minor snow accumulations may occur; about a trace to 2 inches of snow will be likely due to upslope enhancement. Gusty northwest winds will be expected on Sunday and Monday afternoon, particularly over the western South Dakota plains, where gusts will sometimes reach 50 MPH. A wind advisory is already in place for Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday temperatures will remain seasonable and will be in the lower 30s to mid-40s for Sunday afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 40s to mid-50s.

By midweek, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will jump to the 50s and 60s for many.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
Community center set to close in Rapid City continues to raise concerns over access to vital...
HOPEFUL: Homeless service void looms as a Rapid City center begins its closure
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Snow showers are likely for this evening, with strong gusty winds for Sunday
Mostly Sunny
Starting off December with Warmth and Sun
Starting off December with Warmth and Sun
Starting off December with Warmth and Sun
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool today, milder this weekend.