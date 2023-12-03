Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage

The closure of the Hope Center could cut off this vital need.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Hope Center shutting down on Dec. 8, the City of Rapid City is working with multiple organizations to enhance mail delivery and document storage for the homeless community.

The Hope Center is dedicated to helping people rebuild their lives and recognizes the importance of a mailing address for those seeking employment opportunities. When the center closes, there could be a disruption in service to the homeless.

Two approved locations, Healing Trauma Therapy Services and the Western South Dakota Community Action Program, will continue these essential services.

“So, truly, we’re just setting up an area where individuals can come in. Typically, this requires that you have an ID photo with you so that you’re handing the right person the right meal, and ensuring that the areas where the mail is being kept are secure and that the permanent document is locked,” said Rapid City’s Community Development Director, Vicki Fisher.

Fisher says there’s a third location request that’s being considered in North Rapid, and they’re hoping to get it approved soon.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
Facing homelessness after unexpected divorce, Pohorelsky found support in Rapid City.
HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Mercer Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

Latest News

Rapid City shoe and mitten party
Providing winter essentials to the youth in the community
Nathanial Ruleaux 'Past,Present and Future" art exhibit
Art exhibit captures Indigenous culture, historical trauma
City offers recreation activity options as gifts this holiday season
Generic money MGN
John T. Vucurevich Foundation empowers local nonprofits to strengthen families and communities