Art exhibit captures Indigenous culture, historical trauma

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the Native American community, art serves as a powerful form of storytelling; an alternative method deeply rooted in culture. It not only expresses essential survival knowledge but also teaches the intricate relationship Natives have with the land.

Oglala Sioux Tribe member Nathaniel Ruleaux hosted his art exhibit at the Sioux Museum, featuring the theme ‘Past, Present, and Future.’ His artworks delve into various aspects, including family history, boarding schools, and the Indian Welfare Act.

“How things from the past can help us go towards a better future. And so I hope that, you know, this kind of some of my work kind of brings a message that we’re still here, that our native communities are really important, and I hope that it can kind of bring together some, I don’t know, connections,” said ‘Past, Present, and Future’ art exhibit artist Nathaniel Ruleaux.

Ruleaux acknowledges his grandfather, an Oglala Lakota artist from the Lakota Dream Catchers Guild, as his main mentor and inspiration. The exhibit, ‘Past, Present, and Future,’ will be on display until March 24th.

