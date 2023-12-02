Volunteer fire departments across the state set to receive funding for equipment

Volunteer fire departments statewide get funding for personal protective equipment.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer fire departments across South Dakota are set to receive a big boost thanks to grants from the state Department of Public Safety.

The grants total $5 million for personal protective equipment or PPE such as bunker gear, boots, gloves, wildland firefighting apparel, and self-contained breathing apparatuses. Multiple Pennington County fire departments received funding, including the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department which received just north of $33,000.

The Rapid Valley assistant chief says they are excited to put that money to use.

“The main reason that we need the PPE is that we recently just got over the COVID. That has caused us a little bit of a backlog in getting our gear and obtaining it for our members. The delivery times for our gear has been over 14 months. So now with this extra bit of money, we’ll be able to order seven new full PPE ensembles for our members,” said Assistant Chief Hunter Vissia.

Vissia also emphasized how important this funding is as they are one of many volunteer fire departments in the county as well as the state receiving these funds.

For more information on which counties received funding click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Rural American Initiatives holds a ground blessing ceremony to celebrate the expansion of...
Rural American Initiatives holds ground blessing to highlight new expansion
Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Volunteer fire departments statewide get funding for personal protective equipment.
Volunteer fire departments across the state set to receive funding for equipment
Rural American Initiatives holds a ground blessing ceremony to celebrate the expansion of...
Rural American Initiatives holds ground blessing to highlight new expansion