Pennington county search & rescue recruiting volunteers

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 16 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County Search and Rescue (PCSAR) needs more volunteers, and they are trying to get the word out about applications.

Calls can come during extreme temperatures or from distant locations. Vertical rope rescues in the Badlands at 105 degrees and hunter/snowmobiler winter rescues in frigid -50-degree wind chills. No matter the season, the all-volunteer Pennington County Search & Rescue (PCSAR) is here for the community and tourists.

PCSAR is having a recruitment night in two weeks, on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the ‘barn’ on 140 E Main St N, Rapid City.

You can fill out the application here, or by visiting their website.

