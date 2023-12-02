How wrestlers can lose weight safely, local doctors say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota High School Activities Association regulates how much weight a wrestler can lose.

The SDHSAA uses a tool called the optimal performance calculator, or OPC for short. It’s a formula that establishes an ideal competition weight by considering individual measurements. The guidelines say wrestlers should lose no more than 1.5% of their body weight a week.

“Before the season, I try to get down to a weight that I know I can be around,” said Beau Peters, a senior on the Sturgis wrestling team. “I pretty much just try to maintain it as best as I can.”

“If you do it the right way there isn’t going to be as many long-term effects, but if you don’t do it correctly, then you can have more of the short term, being like the cardiovascular effects, the renal (kidney) effects,” said Abbie Metzler, a primary care sports medicine physician at Monument Health.

Doctors at Monument Health say the best way to cut weight is to lose fat. You can do this by planning ahead, eating healthy foods and hydrating.

Hollan Harper, a primary care sports medicine physician at Monument Health, says when you’re dehydrated it messes with muscle function, cognitive function and your ability to be a good wrestler.

“As long as they stick to that routine it’s pretty simple,” Sturgis wrestling coach Mike Abell said. “Putting health foods in their body and making sure they are hydrated enough. We try to stay away from the layers, the bundles, things like that, what I would say is the past. It’s a T-shirt and shorts and bust your butt at practice.”

After athletes “make weight” at competitions, it’s common to refuel, to gain back much-needed energy. However, if you don’t do it correctly, you’re jeopardizing your ability to perform.

“Pigging out pretty much, you eat a lot,” Peters said of how he handles refueling. “You try to still put good stuff in your body, but it’s kind of hard sometimes when you’re craving food and water.”

“When you are dehydrated and then you hydrate as quickly as you can, that’s impossible,” Harper said. “If you need to refuel, then you need to do it with electrolytes, but then you also got to have some nutritious aspects, something that’s easily digestible.”

High schools across the Black Hills are staffed with athletic trainers, and Harper and Metzler say they are a good resource if you have questions.

“Personally, from what I have seen, things are getting better,” Metzler said. “I think they are getting more coach buy in, and athlete buy in which is huge. There are athletic trainers at each one of our high schools in the area, and understand they are a good resource to reach out to make sure, “Okay, are we eating appropriately to cut the weight in time, so that we aren’t crash dieting when it comes to wrestling season.’”

