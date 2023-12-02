HOPEFUL: Overcoming homelessness as an Air Force veteran while finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Moving from place to place can be a daunting task, and for Air Force veteran Daniel Pohorelsky, a move in 2020 led to circumstances that left him without somewhere to turn.

“I moved my family to Rapid City from Salt Lake City; I was unaware that I was going to be getting a divorce when I got here, and after that happened, I found myself in dire straits and houseless,” explained Air Force veteran and advocate for the Hope Center, Daniel Pohorelsky.

These unexpected circumstances in a new place led Pohorelsky to look for resources to help him make it through another day.

“So, I found the Corner Stone Rescue Mission, and through the Corner Stone Rescue Mission, I found the Hope Center, and both were vital,” expressed Pohorelsky.

Pohorelsky got hygiene items at Volunteers of America, used the mission for a place to sleep, and as for the Hope Center, he’d use the laundry and mailing resources. The need for a mail call was for more than just to receive letters.

“I had to have a place to come get my check. I had to have a place to come get my bills paid. My credit was hit in a huge kind of way. No, I don’t know if I would be here in the same position without the resources here,” explained Pohorelsky.

Along with the critical resources made available through the center, the personal development between a man and his community is what gave Pohorelsky hope to continue visiting and eventually working at one of the places where he got a second chance, the Hope Center.

“The relationships that I’ve developed with the men and women here—I sit here working, and I think, ‘I’m really going to miss this.’ I mean, we sit, and we crack jokes, and there’s always humor, and there is a willingness to connect and have that relationship. I just wish more people could see it,” expressed Pohorelsky.

Pohorelsky’s second chance led him to own his townhouse and get a chance to give back to the family who pushed him to become the person he is today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.