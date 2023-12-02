Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, an elevator tower at the Block 5 Project experienced a structural integrity issue, resulting in the immediate area being evacuated. In a statement released by Lloyd Company, they claim the foundation beneath the shaft was compromised.

However, we’ve learned that the issue was actually a product that failed, causing the tower to lean south. The problem that created the structural issue at the Block 5 Project Thursday night has more to do with a product connecting the elevator shaft to the foundation, than the foundation itself.

“This is not a below ground issue,” said Jake Quasney, chief operating officer for Lloyd Companies. “Everything is really good, the team has done a great job getting the site ready. The water table we’re dealing with here is something we deal with everywhere, so that’s not a concern at all. The foundation is actually, if we go over there, it’s solid. This is something that happened with a product that sits between the foundation and the structure, that just failed at the exact wrong time during the construction sequence and led to this issue.”

While this event was a bit of a surprise, it is unlikely we will see something like this happen again as current products are being re-examined.

“We’ve already gone through and double checked everything. These things happened, it just happened at the exact wrong time. We didn’t have the rest of the structure constructed around it. Unfortunately with construction, everyday there’s risks associated with it, at that timing we had the right safety things in place to make sure it wasn’t much worse than it was. We’ve gone through, we got our engineers, we got soil engineers, we’ve got everybody out there checking it and teams on the other side of the state, and in the region helping us to make sure that we’ve done everything to make sure that its safe,” continued Quasney.

While buildings are expected to move a little bit, it’s the range of movement that becomes an issue.

“The building code incorporates the movement of structures into the core precepts of the design. So a component moving an inch should be anticipated in construction of a very large complex system. The problem is how fast it moves. If an inch of movement at the base that occurs over 40 or 60 days, we wouldn’t bat an eye at it because it’s just kind of doing what we would expect. But if it moves that much in 40 seconds, momentum comes into play and that’s what we’re not prepared for,” said Bret Lingwall, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at South Dakota Mines.

Quasney said the teams will continue working to dismantle the compromised shaft, and once that is done, the faulty product will be replaced and the tower will be rebuilt from scratch. When it is rebuilt, the tower will be inspected again by city officials.

“Basically you know, we’ll be waiting for Lloyd’s and their engineers to determine what it was and then basically they’ll put it back together, maybe provide a revised plan of whatever they’ve got to do, and we’ll inspect whatever is reconstructed,” Curt Bechtal, building services division manager for city of Rapid City, said.

The project has caused a set back in construction, but Quasney says in a few weeks, people will be able to look at the work that’s been done and not be able to tell a difference.

“Fortunately we were a little ahead, and this will set us back but not nearly as far as you think when you look at the response we had here. We’ve got a great team on this they’ll kinda transition now from step one was safety, step two was making sure we kinda had a plan in place to get it down even today they’re up in the office making the transition to okay what does the next two weeks look like, in a few weeks you’ll look at this and not even be able to tell this happened,” Quasney said.

According to Lingwall, this was a rare situation, and shouldn’t be expected to see again.

“We wouldn’t expect to see this. These kind of movements are so rare,” Lingwall said. “The construction industry is so good at building things, the fact that an inch of movement of a component, that gets amplified to 10 inches of sway or so by the time you get up its so rare, that we’re excited, we close down streets and everything. When you think about how much infrastructure of this size and magnitude is built every day around the country, and the fact that this is such a rare thing, we wouldn’t expect to see this again,” said Lingwall.

There are protocols written into these projects in case these situations happen.

“So stabilization will depend on the forensics analysis. It’s going to take a lot to figure out what went on, and they wont know until they get things taken apart, they’re able to open the ground. Was it one thing that happened, was it several things that occurred in a chain reaction? It will take some careful forensics to figure out. These systems are just as complex as if you go to the doctor with a symptom. The doctor cant just look at you and tell you what’s wrong. The physician has to run some tests, some blood work whatever. Its the same thing with something like this. They’ll have to take it apart, they’ll have to run some tests, they’ll have to dig somethings out, they’ll have to take a look, put some instruments at play to understand what went wrong,” states Lingwall.

“It could be just one thing happened, or it could be more of a death by a thousand cuts where this thing, this thing, this thing added up to a little bit of movement, and then the movement crushed a little something here or something there,” Lingwall added.

At the end of the day, people in the area were evacuated and everyone was safe, due to the quick response of the Rapid City Police and Fire departments.

“I just am really grateful for the partnership with our team and the subcontractors on site, but also RCPD, the fire department, everybody was just awesome. The way we were able to collaborate and get this thing taken care of. We do know that businesses were impacted, were going to make sure that were kind of reaching out to them and trying to figure out what that impact was. We’re committed to being a community partner were going to be here for a long time and we want to make sure that the impact of this project remains positive on the community,” said Quasney.

