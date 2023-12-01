TSA honors adorable hard-working dogs in this year’s free downloadable calendar

Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024...
Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024 calendar.(Source: TSA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - They’re more than adorable. They’re a part of the Transportation Security Administration’s team that helps keep travelers safe.

And you can marvel at their cuteness as part of the TSA’s free downloadable calendar.

The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar features photos and fun facts about 15 of its working dogs from across the country.

The featured working dog this year is Dina, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, who screens passengers screening canine who serves alongside her handler, Nick Goyak.

In addition to her work at a busy airport, Dina was one of several TSA working dogs who helped maintain security at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year.

The TSA said they use about 1,000 explosive-detection dogs across the U.S. The working dogs are trained to use their noses to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials at the TSA Canine Training Center at Joint Base Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. They also learn how to manage the noise and distractions of busy places like airports and meet their handlers.

This year’s featured calendar canines and their locations are:

  • Dina: Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas
  • Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport
  • Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport, Florida
  • Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport, New York
  • Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport
  • Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston
  • Gini-Gina: LaGuardia Airport, New York
  • Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • Kari: Bangor International Airport; Bangor Police Department, Maine
  • Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport
  • Puk: Boston Logan International Airport
  • Rocky: San Antonio International Airport; San Antonio Police Department, Texas
  • Zeta: Tampa International Airport, Florida
  • Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor hold up a copy of the U.S. constitution...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Five New York men are accused of kidnapping and killing a man and burying him in a New...
Five men accused of kidnapping, killing man and leaving his body in a forest
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
The aurora has amazed people around the from around the world for millennia with their...
Cracking the science behind the northern lights
The one-day sale will be held at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8...
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday