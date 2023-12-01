Starting off December with Warmth and Sun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Tomorrow. mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures getting back into the 40s for high temperatures. Sunday, breezy conditions and highs in the 40s are likely. We are going to see mostly sunny skies once again. Monday, breezy conditions remain with temperatures getting into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday, the warming continues with 50s and sunny skies. Wednesday, temperatures make it into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, 60s are likely again before a cold front moves through that will drop our temperatures into the 50s and 40s for high temperatures with sunny skies remaining likely.

