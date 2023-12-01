Starting off December with Warmth and Sun

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Tomorrow. mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures getting back into the 40s for high temperatures. Sunday, breezy conditions and highs in the 40s are likely. We are going to see mostly sunny skies once again. Monday, breezy conditions remain with temperatures getting into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday, the warming continues with 50s and sunny skies. Wednesday, temperatures make it into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, 60s are likely again before a cold front moves through that will drop our temperatures into the 50s and 40s for high temperatures with sunny skies remaining likely.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Starting off December with Warmth and Sun
Starting off December with Warmth and Sun
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool today, milder this weekend.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler today and Friday.
Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week