Residents of Newell take ‘Rockin around the Christmas’ tree to another level

The Newell Festival Trees features 17 Christmas Trees that are decorated for the holidays.
The Newell Festival Trees features 17 Christmas Trees that are decorated for the holidays.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWELL, S.D. (KEVN) - Across the Black Hills towns are decking the halls for the holidays, and residents in Newell are looking to spruce things up with their annual Festival of Trees.

The festival will feature a silent and live auction, a chili cook-off, photos with Santa, and of course Christmas trees covered with some homemade and creative decorations.

The festival raises funds for the Newell Ambulance Service and volunteer fire departments in Newell and the surrounding areas.

To get into the Newell Festival of Trees, people can bring $5 or 3 cans of non-perishable food items.

The festival raises funds for the Newell Ambulance Service and volunteer fire departments in Newell and the surrounding areas.

“One thing that most people don’t know, for ambulance service especially, I’ll speak to that is we’re not an essential service. So, an ambulance service can shut their door at any time, they can just be done, and you lose your ambulance service out of your community. And then the fire they support so many surrounding communities around us,” said Sherry Hocking, who is the director for the Newell Ambulance Services.

The Newell Festival of Trees is on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Doors open at the Newell City Hall at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Unstable Block 5 elevator shaft being removed
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
The aurora has amazed people around the from around the world for millennia with their...
Cracking the science behind the northern lights
The one-day sale will be held at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8...
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
The aurora has amazed people from around the world for millennia with its mesmerizing lights...
Cracking the science behind the northern lights