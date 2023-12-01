RC Central wrestling returns experience

Cobblers begin season on Friday in Sidney, Montana
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central wrestling team is filled with veteran wrestlers and brings back most of last season’s lineup. Head coach Lance Pearson says the Cobblers didn’t meet their expectations last year, but has high hopes for this go-around.

“These guys aren’t going to be shocked by anything or anyone,” Pearson said. “It’s our job to go in and try and get some momentum going. That’s one thing I love about our sport, and when kids really wrestle for each other more than themselves, you can really start doing some things as a team.”

Central begins the season Friday when the team opens up at the Sidney Invitational in Montana.

