Protecting your vehicles longevity against road salt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving in the wintertime can be hazardous to the longevity of your car. The EPA estimates that road salt causes $5 billion in damages yearly to vehicles and roadways. A long-side plowing salt brine, rock salt, sand, and even gravel can be used to keep roads clear.

So is salt brine more corrosive than rock salt?

Jeremy Cahill the Street Maintenance Supervisor for Rapid City states. “The answer is no and the reason for that is salt is the corrosive part, so As it snows the brine picks up more snow, it’s diluting, so the more snow that is on the road there the less salt that your car is picking up... as to where rock salt will slide off and mixes with the snow which makes a different form of brine, a slurry brine, and that’s the stuff that is known for picking up on cars.”

While the impacts of corrosion may take a while to show up on your vehicle -- the older your car, truck, or SUV, the faster things will start to break.

Nathan Anderson Technician at Advanced Auto Repair states ” Especially as a vehicle ages we get more and more rust and corrosion, especially on suspension and brake components, exhaust systems yeah it just kind of deteriorates any exposed metal that’s not painted or protected.”

As for the car’s body, that grime can cause its fair share of problems...

Andrew Wagner from Roy’s West Side Auto Body states “The longer it’s left on there the higher the probability of that stuff getting into the nooks and crannies, especially on the wheel well of the vehicle is not sealed off that well so that salt brine gets in there in between the two metal panels and that lends its self to rust creation.”

The best way to combat the rust is to wash your vehicle. Wagner added, “Be diligent wash it off as often as you can, there are car washes around town that are open year-round that use hot water.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.