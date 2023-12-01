Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse

The foundation of an elevator shaft reportedly shifted.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A section of downtown Rapid City has been blocked off as crews try to figure out what went wrong with part of the construction of the Block 5 building.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Saint Joseph Street was closed from 7th to 5th streets because of a “structural integrity issue” with the foundation of one of the towers at the building on the old 5th Street parking lot.

The city was alerted to the problem about 4 p.m. Thursday. In a news conference, RCPD Chief Don Hedrick explained that the construction crew was working on an elevator shaft when they noticed that the foundation began to shift.

“It sounds like they are going to be dismantling the tower that has shifted a little bit, and that’s going to take some time,” Hedrick said.

“The construction company recognized that the elevator shaft was leaning to one side a small amount … they started to shore it up and called us. Yes, there is a potential there could be a collapse,” Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson added.

Also closed is 6th Street from Kansas City to Main streets; as well as the alleys from 5th to 7th streets and between Kansas City and Saint Joseph streets.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated and police and fire units are on scene to monitor the situation. RCPD asks that people avoid the area.

A release from the city states that the traffic restrictions are expected to be in place throughout the night and possibly into Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Escape this weekend and join in all the holiday fun at the first annual Kid’s Winter Carnival...
Dunk the Grinch and sip hot chocolate with Santa this weekend at the Kids Winter Carnival
The EPA estimates that road salt causes $5 billion in damages yearly to vehicles and roadways.
Protecting your vehicles longevity against road salt
RCAS could result in redistricting after a bond survey is completed.
Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting
Scientists at South Dakota Mines brave the deep tunnels at SURF to collect these samples.
SURF and South Dakota Mines team up on microbe research