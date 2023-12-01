Dunk the Grinch and sip hot chocolate with Santa this weekend at the Kids Winter Carnival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Escape this weekend and join in all the holiday fun at the first annual Kid’s Winter Carnival on Saturday, December 2nd from 10a.m. to 2p.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds in the Soule building. This event is open to everyone and it will be a place where a kid can definitely be a kid says Trista Vlcek, Host and Owner of Jump n Slide Enterprise. Vlcek says, they have done lots of activities in the summer but this will be their first winter event with the bouncy castles, “we were trying to come up with a good event around Christmas time and incorporate the bouncy castles as well as other businesses.”

Vlcek says kids and adults will be able to dunk the Grinch through the Statefarm Ball Pit located at the Whoville section of the carnival, sip hot chocolate and take a picture with Santa at the Nerdy Nuts area and bounce on the coolest bouncy castles in town. She says with the large assortment of games, bouncy castles and treats, it should be a day full of joy for all ages. Enjoy several stations of crafts, games, and an artificial snow pit for kids. Vlcek emphasizes that there will be over 25 vendors, food and drinks for everyone will be available including mimosas for the adults. enter for free and the admission for kids will be $12 at the door.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.