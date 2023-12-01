Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday

The one-day sale will be held at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and at forest offices.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, half price season passes for Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities will be on sale.

The one-day sale will be held at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as the Forest Service offices around the Black Hills.

You can also purchase by check through the mail as long as it’s postmarked by the end of the week.

The passes included in the half-price sale are for both the standard passes and the premium passes.

” One includes everything in the forest except Sheridan and Pactola, and the premium pass includes everything including Sheridan and Pactola. So, the standard pass is normally $25, it’ll be on sale for $12.50. The premium pass is normally $40, and it’ll be on sale for $20,” said Ty Gerbacht, operations manager for Forest Recreation Management Inc.

There is no limit as to how many passes a person can buy. While purchasing the season passes, you can also pick up a Christmas tree permit and the motorized vehicle trail permit at all locations.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation shifted, causing some parts of downtown Rapid City to be evacuated.
Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Community center set to close in Rapid City continues to raise concerns over access to vital...
HOPEFUL: Homeless service void looms as a Rapid City center begins its closure
RCAS could result in redistricting after a bond survey is completed.
Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting
Community members are invited to vote on their favorite displays at the South Dakota Mines...
South Dakota Mines annual holiday Parade of Trees open to the public
The Fork Real Cafe is creating community to combat the food insecurity crisis