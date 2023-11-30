Warner’s Ava Nilsson - Athlete of the Week

Nilsson was a four year high school starter for the Monarchs
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warner’s Ava Nilsson may not have gone out on top, but the legacy she left won’t be forgotten.

The senior setter was the glue that held the Monarch’s together, and with her at the center of it all, the team excelled.

“It’s awesome, I love it so much,” Nilsson said of being a setter. “You get to have a connection with the passers, and you get have a connection the hitters. And so, it’s just something so special because you can be very very, very helpful to your team, but also see success throughout all of your teammates.”

“She wanted to be a setter and her mom asked why, and she said because she said setters get Miss Volleyball,” said coach Kari Jung on why Nilsson wanted to pursue the position. “She wanted to work at it. She just has that leadership...people have asked me why do you have your biggest player as your setter, and I’m like, because she’s the best leader that we got and we need that.”

Nilsson grew up in the gym. She put on knee pads even before she could walk, as her mom helped coach elementary aged kids. As a result of her dedication, the team was close knit and connected.

“Ava is so effective because she absolutely loves the game, she has a great passion and she plays hard every play,” Jung said. “You know you are going to get something every time you go on the court.”

“I think it’s awesome because we get to know each other so well,” Nilsson explained. “Like for example, Lauren Marcuson and I have been playing with her since we were in ninth graders, and so I feel like it’s super vital that we know what each others going to do.”

While the senior deserves all of the honors and accolades sent her way, she credits coach Jung for everything.

“All year around, she lives and breathes volleyball, and that takes a special person to do,” Nilsson said. “I feel like she will have our back until we die.”

In this year’s state tournament, Warner finished runner’s up in the Class B state championship and the year with a 39-1 record. After graduation in May, Nilsson will continue playing volleyball in college at Northern State.

Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

