Thune looking for AI safeguards

Senator John Thune looks for artificial intelligence safeguards
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Forbes, Artificial Intelligence is on-track to become a $407 billion dollar industry by 2027. With such rapid growth, Senators are working to put guardrails up to protect Americans.

This week they introduced “The Artificial Intelligence Research, Innovation and Accountability act.” Senator John Thune says it aims to encourage innovation while also bringing transparency. While A-I has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, agriculture, logistics and supply chains, dangers still lurk. He wants to set the rule that notifies a person when they are interacting with artificial intelligence.

Thune says, “You look at even deep fakes, AI is able to mimic somebody’s sound, their voice, their appearance, And if if you’re interacting with content that’s being generated by artificial intelligence and instead of a human source, we just think it’s important for people to know that.”

The bill puts the onus on large internet platforms to notify their users. Enforcement of the rule would be carried out by the Department of Commerce. So far, the bill has bi-partisan support.

