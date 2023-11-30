Sturgis Brown High School is getting an upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lunch at Sturgis Brown High School is a unique event. Right now students are eating out of their second gym. But that won’t be the case for much longer. Construction on a new kitchen and common area at the school started last year and is nearly completed.

Sturgis Brown High School began construction on its new common area and kitchen last year with the intent of creating a dedicated space for the students to have lunch. Right now, staff at the school have to set up and take down the lunch area every day so students have a place to eat.

“Our current kitchen and cafeteria is our second gym and it’s been like that for many years and this is one of the things to get them out of the gym and have a cafeteria for our students and also an area for our students. We can have an assembly or a small gathering of different groups after hours as well,” said Pete Wilson the Principal of Sturgis Brown High School.

The added benefit of constructing a new common area is that the second gym will be available for use.

“We’ll give a second gym for our PE to have but then we won’t have to set it up, you know the cafeteria will be in the new commons so that will be a nice addition to have PE have its own place to have PE,” said Wilson.

These additions won’t just benefit students, Wilson says the common area will be open for use after school hours.

“A lot of times the Department of Transportation has to come in to do a presentation for all the people in the area, and we have a lecture hall but then we’ll have this that’s right when they walk in. They’ll be able to utilize (that), we’ll have some TV and some presenting ability in this common area that we’re trying to get so the community will be able to use this as well,” said Wilson.

Construction is expected to finish around May of next year.

