Mixology at Home - Tobacco Road

Just a dash of Turkish tobacco bitters, coupled with some smoke, really makes this bourbon-based cocktail stand out.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In our last Mixology at Home segment we, for the first time, tasted Turkish tobacco bitters. I’m a bitters fan so it worked for me, but Alena Neves had some issues. So, why not try the tobacco bitters again? This time, with my go-to spirit, bourbon.

This is my version of a drink I first tasted at a local bar. I questioned the use of tobacco bitters but the bar’s drink was good.

In a mixing glass with ice, add two ounces of bourbon; and here is where you need to experiment a little for your taste - a half ounce to an ounce of maple syrup (the drink I had used honey syrup but I thought maple would work better), one to two dashes of Turkish tobacco bitters and one to two dashes of molasses bitters. The bitters is to your taste. I like two dashes of each.

Stir to mix the drink for about 20 seconds, then strain the drink into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Take an orange peel and squeeze the oil out of it over the drink, rubbing it along the rim and then dropping the peel into the drink for garnish.

Another option is to add some maple smoke to the glass, cover it, and swirl the drink a little. The longer you leave the smoke trapped in the glass, the stronger the flavor will be.

Honey Syrup (if you go that route)

Honey syrup is made the same way as simple syrup. In a saucepan, add a one-to-one ratio of water and honey. I use a cup of water and a cup of honey. Bring to a boil and then simmer for five minutes. Take it off the stove and once cool, put the syrup in a jar or bottle. It can last for two to three weeks in your refrigerator.

