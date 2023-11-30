Magical Christmas trees illuminate South Dakota Mines

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Christmas spirit is coming to life with the enchanting realm of festive decorations at the South Dakota Mines for its 19th annual “Holiday Parade of Trees.”

The theme for this year is “Myths and Legends,” as 16 diverse student organizations and departments participate in a magical competition.

The public vote will determine the winner of the ‘People’s Choice Award.’ Other award categories include best theme fit, lighting, representation of department, and most unique, highlighting the most outstanding Christmas tree displays.

“So when the public comes in, they can vote on a little voting card for their top three setups, and they will win that, going on a pizza party and just be able to carry that as a badge of honor for the rest of the year,” said South Dakota Mines student engagement assistant Christopher Pappas.

The winner of each category will be announced on Friday, and the Office of Student Engagement is accepting donations of books for Black Hills Reads as well.

