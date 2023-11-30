Join Sturgis Love INC for the first Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser

Stop by all six houses featured in the tours, located in Rapid City, Sturgis, and Blucksberg,
Stop by all six houses featured in the tours, located in Rapid City, Sturgis, and Blucksberg,(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Grab your car keys and a cup of hot chocolate, it’s time to check out some houses covered in lights.

But with so many houses to see, how do you know which ones to visit? Well, one organization has got you covered.

Sturgis Love INC is hosting its first Christmas Tour of Homes.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

You can see not one or two houses, but six homes that have been decked out for the holidays.

The houses can be found throughout the Black Hills with four in Sturgis, one in Rapid City, and one in Blucksberg.

“We don’t want you to miss any of them. They’re a lot of fun and the people have really put a lot of work into decorating their homes and I think that you’ll enjoy them all. They’re just a lot of fun,” said Becky Meisner, minster coordinator for Sturgis Love INC.

The tours run this weekend, December 1 & 2, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the tours click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Doubtful that people can acquire a taste for Turkish tobacco bitters. You either like it or...
Mixology at Home - Tobacco Road
Harley and Skylar were voted for this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pets of the week: Harley and Skylar
This week's cutest pets of the week were given to Skylar and Harley.
Cutest pets of the week: Harley and Skylar
Former first lady was dedicated to building houses for those in need
The Fork Real Cafe is creating community to combat the food insecurity crisis