Join Sturgis Love INC for the first Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Grab your car keys and a cup of hot chocolate, it’s time to check out some houses covered in lights.

But with so many houses to see, how do you know which ones to visit? Well, one organization has got you covered.

Sturgis Love INC is hosting its first Christmas Tour of Homes.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

You can see not one or two houses, but six homes that have been decked out for the holidays.

The houses can be found throughout the Black Hills with four in Sturgis, one in Rapid City, and one in Blucksberg.

“We don’t want you to miss any of them. They’re a lot of fun and the people have really put a lot of work into decorating their homes and I think that you’ll enjoy them all. They’re just a lot of fun,” said Becky Meisner, minster coordinator for Sturgis Love INC.

The tours run this weekend, December 1 & 2, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the tours click here.

