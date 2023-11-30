Former first lady was dedicated to building houses for those in need

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been numerous presidents and first ladies who have contributed to Habitat for Humanity, but the commitment made by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter stands out. They actively participated in the organization every year.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that assists families in need of affordable housing. Former president Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn have been volunteers and spokespersons for Habitat since 1984 in their hometown of Plains, GA, introducing the “Carter Project.” According to Habitat, the project has reached 14 countries, with more than 106,000 volunteers, and has built approximately 4,000 homes for families in need.

“Rosalynn and Jimmy would always work together. And they didn’t want to spend their time on the job sites, doing interviews, and talking to dignitaries. They wanted to build, and it was kind of like, ‘Hey, get out of our way. We’re here to build,’ and they knew that they wouldn’t be transformed in that process. They knew they would be opened up to the needs and the opportunities related to the people that Habitat is trying to serve,” said Black Hills area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Engmann.

The former first lady died on Nov. 19, and she was laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in her hometown, Plains, GA.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Harley and Skylar were voted for this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pets of the week: Harley and Skylar
This week's cutest pets of the week were given to Skylar and Harley.
Cutest pets of the week: Harley and Skylar
The Fork Real Cafe is creating community to combat the food insecurity crisis
Former first lady was dedicated to building houses for those in need