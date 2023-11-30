Former first lady was dedicated to building houses for those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been numerous presidents and first ladies who have contributed to Habitat for Humanity, but the commitment made by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter stands out. They actively participated in the organization every year.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that assists families in need of affordable housing. Former president Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn have been volunteers and spokespersons for Habitat since 1984 in their hometown of Plains, GA, introducing the “Carter Project.” According to Habitat, the project has reached 14 countries, with more than 106,000 volunteers, and has built approximately 4,000 homes for families in need.

“Rosalynn and Jimmy would always work together. And they didn’t want to spend their time on the job sites, doing interviews, and talking to dignitaries. They wanted to build, and it was kind of like, ‘Hey, get out of our way. We’re here to build,’ and they knew that they wouldn’t be transformed in that process. They knew they would be opened up to the needs and the opportunities related to the people that Habitat is trying to serve,” said Black Hills area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Engmann.

The former first lady died on Nov. 19, and she was laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in her hometown, Plains, GA.

