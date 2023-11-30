Cutest pets of the week: Harley and Skylar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is Harley and Skylar, Harley is five-years-old, and Skylar is four-years-old. Their fun fact is they are both rescues, Skylar also known as ‘Skylar the creator’ was adopted from Lisa Vanderpump. Harley also known as ‘Harles Barkley’ was rescued from being abandoned on the street, the owner also said that Harley’s attitude is worse than a teenager’s.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

