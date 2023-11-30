Cooler today and Friday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be partly cloudy today with more clouds moving in through the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. The cloud cover is unfortunate, as the northern lights look to be out dancing Thursday night. A bright moon will not help our chances at seeing the lights, either.

Friday remains chilly with highs in the 30s once again, but temperatures will rebound closer to average over the weekend with 40s.

It will be breezy on Sunday and Monday. Warmer air moves in next week, too. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we could have some spots climb near or into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. There are no signs of any winter storms, nor any arctic air headed our way for awhile.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week
Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week
Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild today then much colder Thursday and Friday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday