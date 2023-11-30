Cooler today and Friday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be partly cloudy today with more clouds moving in through the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. The cloud cover is unfortunate, as the northern lights look to be out dancing Thursday night. A bright moon will not help our chances at seeing the lights, either.

Friday remains chilly with highs in the 30s once again, but temperatures will rebound closer to average over the weekend with 40s.

It will be breezy on Sunday and Monday. Warmer air moves in next week, too. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we could have some spots climb near or into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. There are no signs of any winter storms, nor any arctic air headed our way for awhile.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.