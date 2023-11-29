United Way of the Black Hills holds “Get the Pack Back 2.0″ fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as “Giving Tuesday” and The United Way of the Black Hills used the day as an opportunity to remind people to make their donations.

The ‘Get the Pack Back’ fundraiser is aimed at raising money for United Way agencies throughout Rapid City as a way to help aid the community as a whole. Organizers are inviting anyone to come in and make a donation and celebrate with them as they look to reach their year-end goal.

“This is the second get-the-pack-back day that we’ve done. We did one back in October. It went very well we raised about $350,000 that day. Today is giving Tuesday, uh, the organizations that are raising the money, individuals that are raising the money, we give them the opportunity to come in and celebrate with us bring their big checks,” said the executive director of United Way of the Black Hills John Cass.

As of midday Tuesday the United Way is at about 844 thousand dollars, just shy of the halfway mark of their 2 million dollar goal for the year.

