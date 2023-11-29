Rapid City street management gets an upgrade to its salt brine machine

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While we all have our fingers crossed that the snow won’t be too heavy this year, the city may soon get better at dealing with it.

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved a measure allowing the city to purchase a new salt brine machine. Salt brine mixture is sprayed on roads to prepare for snow, making it harder for ice to form. The old machine is about a decade old and hasn’t been able to meet the demand needed to cover the streets in the city efficiently.

The new proposed machine can produce about double the amount of salt brine compared to its predecessor and takes fewer hands to operate. This will allow for more plow and brine trucks to stay on the road, making the whole process more efficient.

”It is a machine that is capable of running itself so the idea behind it is that our operators for the trucks putting the brine onto the roads should be able to come back in while their loading their trucks, load the brine machine up, and leave it be. And it should be ready for the next round for the truck to pull in,” said Jeremy Cahill the Street Maintenance Supervisor for Rapid City.

The proposal now heads to Rapid City Council next week to be voted on. If approved, Cahill is optimistic this new machine will be up and running after the start of the new year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Kids at Little Tatanka Day Care are gathered around for story time.
How one daycare in Pine Ridge supports students and teachers
The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter service
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Tips to avoid being ripped-off by porch pirates
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Rapid City getting new brine machine
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Pennington County Sheriff's Office Call for Service logs go online