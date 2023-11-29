Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public

Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service log available online.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is following suit of the Rapid City Police Department by making their call for service logs public online.

After a recent decision to change radio communication to a private channel to protect officers and people when in the field, the Sheriff’s Office made the decision to start this call for service log to allow the public to stay updated on what is happening in the community.

“It’ll have obviously the date and the time, the street that the incident occurred on. Then there will be a code that our dispatch center typically uses to enter those into the system,” said Mark Hughes, chief deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The call log will be updated every five minutes and will go back 30 days.

